Tom Sandoval Using Alleged Video of Victoria Hitting Him in Court, Ready to Testify

Plans to Take The Stand Against Ex ...

Tom Sandoval plans to testify against his ex-girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson in their legal war ... and he says he has video evidence that shows her hitting him.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Tom's exhibit list includes security footage of the June 3 fire pit incident and a video from the same day described in the filing as showing Victoria hitting him. Other videos from that day are described as showing Victoria's dad, Will Robinson, yelling.

Tom also plans to introduce photographs from that day ... he says the images show scratches on his neck and ear, along with June 7 photos he claims document an injury to his face.

Medical records from Tom's physician and a police report from the June 3 incident are also listed as evidence he plans to admit in the case.

According to the docs, Tom said he intends to testify for approximately two hours during the trial hearings on August 13 and 14 related to the competing restraining order requests involving him, Victoria and her father.

As we reported, Tom claims Victoria repeatedly kicked him in the groin and insulted his manhood during an October 2025 altercation on his tour bus. He also claims she subjected him to verbal attacks, coercive control, and threats to ruin his life if he left her.

Victoria has denied kicking or touching Tom.

Victoria's attorney tells TMZ ... "We will let the evidence speak for itself. This is simply an effort to continue to maintain his public profile at the detriment of Victoria." No charges have been filed against Victoria.

Tom's rep previously told us his account is supported by witnesses and, in some instances, video evidence. The rep said Tom is confident the facts will speak for themselves in court.