Ex-Jets Star Allen Lazard, Former Miss Peru Camila Escribens Split, End Engagement

Allen Lazard and his fiancée, Camila Escribens, have called off their engagement and gone their separate ways ... less than a year after having a baby together ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the former New York Jets wide receiver and former Miss Peru have split and are no longer planning to walk down the aisle.

They have an infant daughter, and we're told they already sent out wedding invitations.

It's unclear what led to the split ... but it's a major change for the former couple, who got engaged in May 2025 after Allen popped the question during a romantic beach proposal in Montauk, NY.

Allen got down on one knee along a candle-lit path surrounded by white flowers, leading Camila to a massive heart-shaped floral display featuring a neon "Will you marry me?" sign.

The couple announced the engagement days later on Instagram, with Camila writing, "Onto the next chapter…💍 05.18.25." Camila has since taken down the Instagram photo showing off her engagement ring -- as well as any mention of Allen.

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Allen and Camila had a gender reveal in July 2025 ... gathering with family to announce they were having a baby. The baby was born in October 2025, so she's less than a year old. Allen still has the gender reveal post on his IG, but that's the only sign of Camila on his page.

Given the scrubbed social media accounts, it's starting to feel like this split is NOT amicable.

Their relationship became public in 2024, when Camila, who was crowned Miss Peru in 2023, began posting Allen on social media and cheering him on at Jets games.

Allen also raved over Camila in a 2025 Valentine's Day post ahead of their engagement, calling her his "number 1 supporter," best friend, soul, and forever love. That post has been deleted too.

We reached out to Allen and Camila ... so far, no word back.