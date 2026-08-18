'Love After Lockup' Star LaTisha Collier Reveals Pregnancy Amid Possible Prison Return

I'm Preggers... We Both Going Back to the Clink?!?

Play video content Video: 'Love After Lockup' Star LaTisha Collier Reveals Pregnancy Amid Possible Return to Prison Instagram / @heartofaboss

LaTisha Collier is out of the slammer -- for now -- after filing an appeal in her forgery case ... and she just dropped a baby bomb.

The "Love After Lockup" star posted a short video to the 'Gram on Tuesday ... revealing a baby bump as her husband, Keith Collier, drove. Nothing was said by either in the clip ... but the message was pretty clear -- now what?!?

As TMZ reported ... LaTisha was released from prison earlier this month ... and she'll be out until a decision's made about her appeal -- after she was sentenced to 15 years behind bars for allegedly scamming clients of her financial firm.

The reality star was charged with felonies for forgery and identity theft ... but the identity theft charge was ultimately dropped.

Keith previously told TMZ ... he was going to stick by LaTisha while she was behind bars -- just like she did for him -- but now we know there's a pretty damn good reason for that decision!