'Love After Lockup' Star Keith Collier Will Stand By LaTisha After Prison Sentence

"Love After Lockup" stars LaTisha Collier and Keith Collier might be trading places ... but they're going to stick together no matter what.

Keith tells TMZ ... the two are very much a couple -- and he's not going anywhere because LaTisha stood by him when he was behind bars ... and now she might be headed to the slammer.

Important to note -- we caught up with Keith before LaTisha got out of the joint on Thursday while a judge looks over her appeal after she was sentenced to 15 years behind bars for allegedly scamming clients of her financial firm.

The reality star was charged with felonies for forgery and identity theft ... but the identity theft charge was ultimately dropped.

Watch the full chat ... because Keith explains why he's not worried if LaTisha is ordered to go serve her sentence, saying anyone would be dumb to F with her.