'Love After Lockup' LaTisha Collier Lost One Twin, Other Baby Doing Well

"Love After Lockup" star LaTisha Collier's pregnancy started with twins ... but she tells TMZ only one of the babies survived.

LaTisha and husband Keith Collier tell us they found out they were expecting twins in early June ... but later learned one didn't make it. They say the other baby is doing well and is due in February -- on Keith's birthday.

Play video content Video: 'Love After Lockup' Star LaTisha Collier Reveals Pregnancy Amid Possible Return to Prison Instagram / @heartofaboss

The couple is hoping for a boy ... LaTisha already has daughters and says she'd love to have a biological son.

LaTisha revealed her pregnancy on Instagram Tuesday -- her 40th birthday. She says the pregnancy has been "hell" so far ... with exhaustion, morning sickness and even an aversion to her beloved fried chicken.

LaTisha also tells us the judge who sentenced her to 15 years knew she was pregnant ... because she told him herself.

She admits pregnancy isn't a "get out of jail free card" ... but says she wanted the judge to be aware.

As we previously reported ... LaTisha was released from prison earlier this month ... and she'll be out until a decision's made about her appeal -- after she was sentenced to 15 years behind bars for allegedly scamming clients of her financial firm.

The reality star was charged with felonies for forgery and identity theft ... but the identity theft charge was ultimately dropped.

Despite the possibility of returning to prison, LaTisha and Keith say they're leaning on "fight and faith." She says she's complying with everything the court requires ... and won't do anything to jeopardize her freedom or being home for the birth.