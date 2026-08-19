Timbaland Dragged to Court by DJ Over Alleged Nepotism

Timbaland is being dragged to court by a DJ who claims he was fired from the Timbaland and Missy Elliott tour shortly before it was scheduled to start ... and the DJ says he believes nepotism is at play.

TMZ obtained the lawsuit filed by DJ E Feezy against Timbaland and his company, Mosley Touring ... and he claims he was fired to clear the way for Timbaland's son to replace him.

The DJ said he was invited in 2024 to perform as a DJ for the Timbaland/Missy Elliott tour scheduled to take place between July 2024 and August 2024.

Per the deal, the DJ was to be paid $4K per show, for a total of $120K over the course of the tour.

He said he obtained a work visa to visit Canada, paid some legal fees to do so, turned down other gigs, and practiced the set list. He said he was terminated less than 30 days before the tour was to start … and he believes he was replaced by Timbaland’s son.

He said a settlement was worked out, but Timbaland didn’t follow through with the deal. He said he suffered damages totaling $130K, including the money he would have earned from the tour plus the legal fees he incurred in obtaining the work visa.

Timbaland denied the allegations and asked for the complaint to be thrown out, arguing there was no enforceable deal on the terms alleged in the complaint.