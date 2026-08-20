Courtney Clenney Appears Stone-Faced in New State Prison Mug Shot

Courtney Clenney has landed in her new prison digs in Florida and, from the look on her face in her mug shot, she's not really diggin' it too much.

The former OnlyFans model arrived Wednesday at Florida's state prison Reception Center for Women in Ocala, according to the Department of Corrections.

She then posed for her new booking photo in her plain prison duds and, as you can see, she just stares unhappily into the camera. And who can blame her? Prison sucks.

As we reported, Courtney was transferred from the Miami-Dade jail overnight Wednesday to the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections.

Play video content Video: Courtney Clenney Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter Local 10 News / Court TV

On August 10, Courtney pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the 2022 stabbing death of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, in Miami. A judge sentenced Courtney to 6 years in prison, but she's already spent 4 years behind bars, so she could get released in less than 2 years with time served.