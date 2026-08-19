Courtney Clenney Leaves Miami-Dade Jail, Transferred to State Custody

Courtney Clenney is officially out of the Miami-Dade jail where she spent years awaiting the outcome of her murder case ... and now she's got a new lockup to navigate.

TMZ noticed Courtney was no longer appearing Wednesday morning in Miami-Dade County's inmate search portal ... and the Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department tells us she left its custody around 1 AM.

A department rep tells TMZ ... Courtney is now in the custody of Florida's Department of Corrections ... meaning she's made the expected move from county jail to the state prison system.

As we reported, Courtney pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this month in the 2022 stabbing death of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli. She was sentenced to 6 years in prison, but gets credit for the 4 years she's already served ... putting her on track for a possible release in less than 2 years.

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Courtney's father, Kim Clenney, got emotional after the sentencing, saying he was relieved the family could finally move forward and he was looking ahead to the day his daughter could begin rebuilding her life.

Her final days in county lockup apparently weren't easy. Courtney's attorney, Frank Prieto, previously told TMZ ... she'd been shoved and threatened by other female inmates and had been moved between housing units several times over safety concerns.