Dennis Hof's BunnyRanch Empire Up for Sale For $33.9 Million

Nevada Brothel Empire Up for Sale for Millions!!!

The Bunny Ranch empire built by late brothel owner Dennis Hof is officially up for grabs ... with the Nevada business hitting the market for $33.9 million ... TMZ has learned.

According to an offering memorandum obtained by TMZ ... the BunnyRanch portfolio is being sold as one package. It includes the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, Sagebrush Ranch and Love Ranch, plus 11 Nevada real estate parcels.

The sale also includes four licensed businesses, residential properties, support buildings, storage facilities, development land, highway frontage, vehicles, equipment, trade names, websites, and other digital assets.

The properties are located in Northern Nevada near Reno, Carson City, and the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center. The flagship Moonlite property spans 20 acres, while Sagebrush Ranch sits on 15 acres and Love Ranch covers nearly 2 acres.

Hof famously turned his legal brothels into a media empire, with Moonlite featured on HBO's "Cathouse: The Series." He also ran for political office in 2018, winning a Nevada State Assembly seat posthumously after dying at age 72.

Hof was found dead at his Love Ranch home in Nevada in October 2018 ... with porn star Ron Jeremy discovering his body after friends became concerned when Hof stopped answering his phone.