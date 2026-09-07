BKFC's Fenway Park Card Was 'Incredible' But Even Bigger Events Planned

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship boss David Feldman says Fenway Park was a grand slam ... and now he's going after another iconic baseball stadium!

The founder and president of the bare-knuckle boxing promotion joined Babcock this week and raved about the "unbelievable" event.

"We had fireworks inside the ring and we literally had fireworks in the stadium. It was just an incredible, incredible experience. To understand where we’ve come from with one fight and four people in attendance to then an ice-skating rink in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to now Fenway Park, I mean really truly it’s just it’s incredible and I’m real happy for everybody on my team"

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So, lots to celebrate, but Feldman says they aren't just sitting back chillin' ... they're capitalizing on the momentum they've created.

"I’m hearing from venues," Feldman told us, "a couple sponsors we had there at the event, they’re like, 'When can you sign the contract?' 'When can you send it?' Like, 'Let’s go, I don’t wanna miss this boat.'

David says he's also in discussions with a "major, major television platform."

Where does Feldman take BKFC next, we asked him.

"What’s next is absolutely gonna be another baseball stadium. I'm targeting one in my head right now that we’re already doing business with them anyway and if we can pull that one off, that one’s gonna be the one."

If BKFC 92 was any indication, they'll have another home run on their hands.