Armed Man Arrested After Scary Confrontation With Ohio Gov. Candidate Amy Acton

Ohio gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton was the target of a frightening confrontation Sunday when an armed man allegedly forced his way through a crowd toward her at the Canfield Fair.

Acton was speaking at a Mahoning County Democratic Party tent when 38-year-old Patrick Havas allegedly barreled through attendees ... knocking several people to the ground as he moved toward the candidate.

Authorities say Havas was carrying a Taser, brass knuckles, and two pistols ... although none of the weapons were drawn, the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office added.

Acton was not hurt, but multiple people were injured in the chaos. Witnesses described an elderly man and woman being knocked down as Havas pushed through the crowd.

Law enforcement quickly intervened and arrested Havas. He's been booked for disorderly conduct and 2 counts of assault.

Acton's campaign praised the rapid response from authorities and condemned political violence.

The incident has drawn bipartisan outrage, with Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and Acton's GOP opponent, Vivek Ramaswamy, both denouncing what happened.