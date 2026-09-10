Michael Jackson Accuser James Safechuck, Mom to Be Questioned in Abuse Lawsuit

Michael Jackson accuser James Safechuck and his mom are about to get grilled under oath ... as his long-running legal battle over his alleged childhood abuse by the King of Pop barrels ahead.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, James is scheduled to sit for a deposition Monday, Sept. 14 ... while his mother, Stephanie Safechuck, is slated to be questioned over two days -- Oct. 15 and 20.

Stephanie could be a key witness given just how close she says the Safechuck family became with Michael.

She appeared prominently in the 2019 HBO documentary "Leaving Neverland" ... recalling how MJ became like a member of the family after James met him while filming a Pepsi commercial around his ninth birthday.

Stephanie said Michael's attention felt like a "fairytale" and admitted she got swept up in it.

She also said she and her husband eventually allowed James to sleep in Michael's room ... and James claims that's when the alleged sexual abuse began. Stephanie later said she asked her son if anything inappropriate happened, but he denied it at the time.

As we've reported ... James and Wade Robson accused MJ of molesting them as children and are suing his companies, MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures, claiming the businesses failed to protect them.

Michael's companies have denied the allegations.