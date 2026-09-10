Post Malone and Fiancée Christy Lee Seen In Public For First Time Since Engagement

Life's Better Now That We're Engaged

Cute couple alert!!! Post Malone and Christy Lee were spotted for the first time since announcing their plans to tie the knot.

The lovebirds were snapped Wednesday in Los Angeles, holding hands while Christy flaunted the massive rock on her ring finger.

The bride-to-be looked cute and casual in a ruffled pink top and a pair of jeans ... while the "Better Now" rapper sported a brown set.

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As you know, Posty popped the question last month in Utah with an impressive oval diamond engagement ring.

The exciting announcement was also the first time we'd seen Post and Christy get back together after they split last year ... and it's unclear when they started things up again.