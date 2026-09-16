Georgia Hassarati, David Dobrik and Squad Take Over South Africa

David Dobrik grabbed his squad of hot friends for an epic safari trip in South Africa, and the photos are absolutely wild!!!

David is traveling with Natalie Noel, Zane Hijazi and Georgia Hassarati, who posed seductively for some snaps that are totes "Too Hot to Handle!"

Lions, cheetahs and rhinos ... OH MY!

Hassarati made sure to caption, "No animals were harmed nor were they drugged. Up close experiences were in a sanctuary for rescue animals, Others were completely in the wild."