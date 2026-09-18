Austin Metcalf: Woman Who Allegedly Threatened to Kill His Dad Indicted By Feds

A woman from Missouri who allegedly threatened to kill Austin Metcalf's father has been indicted ... federal authorities announced.

Sharifa Nicole Henderson has been indicted on 3 counts of sending threats to injure after authorities say she sent some pretty terrifying messages to Jeff Metcalf.

According to the indictment, Sharifa allegedly sent multiple threatening messages back in June ... including one which reads, "I will hunt you forever until I kill you ... I will be there. You will always have to look over your [expletive] shoulder."

In another alleged message, feds claim Sharifa threatened to put someone "in a body bag" while also saying she would "strangle" someone. Authorities say they identified the recipient of these messages as Jeff.

CBS News reports she's already made her first court appearance ... and she could face up to 5 years behind bars.

As you know ... Karmelo Anthony was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 35 years in prison back in June for killing Austin at a 2025 Texas high school track meet. The murder trial was incredibly divisive and led to allegations of racism. His legal team is appealing the verdict and sentence.