Ruby Rose's 'Special Forces' Costars Talked About Katy Perry Allegations On Set

Ruby Rose fans can soon watch her fight through serious challenges in the Malaysian jungle ... but it doesn't mean she can fully leave everything going on in her life behind.

A new teaser for the hit reality show "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" is out ... and it focuses on Ruby discussing how she feels she needs to be vigilant because of difficulties in her past.

The confessional is intercut with video of her walking away from the main group and lying down in an adjoining room ... while several others discuss how awesome she is.

Oliver Hudson -- Kate Hudson's big bro -- says she's also been dealing with headlines recently ... referring to her allegation that Katy Perry sexually assaulted her back in 2010.

Remember, Ruby recently claimed Katy "rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face" after the two drunkenly crashed a prom more than 15 years ago. She said she vomited during the alleged assault.

Katy's rep hit back by calling Ruby a liar in a statement to TMZ ... telling us "The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous, reckless lies."