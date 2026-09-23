Food Influencer Jack's Dining Room Lands Nearly $25 Million Studio Deal

Fans of Jack's Dining Room are sure to be screaming "Yes chef!" after it was just announced that the food brand struck a nearly $25 million deal with the studio behind "Yellowstone."

The deal between 101 Studios and Yes Chef Group -- which is co-founded by Jack's Dining Room host Jack Goldburg and Liam Henning -- will usher in the launch of Yes Chef Studios.

This new studio will be focused on developing pretty much everything under the creative sun -- from new TV shows, to movies, to YouTube shows ... you name it!

And the studio's first project is one that will be near and dear to those who watch Jack's Dining Room obsessively -- an unannounced series hosted by Jack himself!

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But Jack isn't just sticking to his hosting duties ... he'll also be producing new projects hosted by other chefs as well as other creators.

And when it comes time to go into production -- 101 Studios will oversee the process from inception to completion -- to a theater, TV or streaming service near you.

101 Studios CEO David Glasser said in a statement ... "Jack and the Yes Chef team have built an audience that trusts their perspective and an ecosystem that gives them extraordinary access to this world."

And Jack and Liam are just as pumped ... with the pair adding ... "We are excited to partner with the 101 Studios team, who understand how to build ambitious creative worlds and give them the scale to reach audiences everywhere."