CNN and POLITCO Still Barred From White House Despite Judge's Ruling

Hey Trump, We're Still Banned From The White House!!!

President Trump apparently didn't get the memo ... CNN and POLITICO say their reporters are still being denied access to the White House despite a judge ordering the administration to restore access.

As you know, the judge threw his support behind CNN, POLITICO and MS NOW by ruling Thursday that their journalists should immediately have their press credentials returned so they could enter the White House and cover the commander-in-chief.

The ruling came in early Thursday, but when CNN and POLITICO reporters showed up to the White House to do their jobs, they reportedly were turned away.

The POLITICO reporter says his press credential was confiscated by the Secret Service.

CNN reportedly sent Betsy Klein and a photojournalist ... but they were denied access and weren't given a reason.

No word if MS NOW was also denied access.

In his ruling, the judge stated, "The 'general rule' is that 'individuals must receive notice and an opportunity to be heard before the Government deprives them' of a constitutionally protected interest."

You may recall ... the 3 news orgs sued Trump for trampling on their First Amendment rights after the president banned them several days ago for what he called fake reporting.