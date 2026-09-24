Comedian Russell Peters Lists Malibu Home for $8.5 Million

Comedian Russell Peters is saying so long to his massive Malibu mansion, but he's not asking for much ... we're joking ... he wants a cool $8.5 million!

Peep the photos and you'll see why Russell's pad comes with a hefty price tag -- the luxurious estate has 6 bedrooms and sits on a privately gated 1.3-acre property.

It's got incredible ocean views, massive manicured lawns and a gorgeous pool and spa ... not to mention an outdoor patio.

Inside, there's a beautiful billiard room complete with a stunning onyx bar ... perfect for a fun night in.

The posh pad boasts an impressive and luxurious kitchen, as well as a fully soundproofed home theater.

It's the perfect place for parties and big get-togethers ... and the grand motor court has space for 15 cars.

So if you've got $8.5 mil burning a hole in your pocket, why not take this place off Russell's hands??