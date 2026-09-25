Carrie Underwood Sings Bon Jovi's 'Livin' On A Prayer' As She Pivots To Rock Music

Carrie Underwood is more than halfway there in her move from country to rock ... the singer treated fans to a legendary rendition of Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer!"

Joining Luke Bryan on stage last night for his show in Nashville, Carrie crushed the power ballad alongside the "Play It Again" singer.

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Wearing a black T-shirt and matching black shorts ... Carrie danced around the stage with Luke, and at one point the two even danced on Luke's guitarist.

As TMZ first told you ... Carrie is making a big push into rock ... with Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose as her mentor.

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In fact, Carrie joined Axl last weekend on stage to cover the band's hit song "Sweet Child O' Mine."