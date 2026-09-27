Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Madonna Set to Perform at VMAs for First Time Since Infamous 2003 Kiss

Madonna Set To Perform At Tonight's MTV VMAs, Look Back At Her Past VMA Moments ✨

By TMZ Staff
Published
Madonna's Best Moments From MTV's Video Music Awards
Launch Gallery
Madonna's MTV Moments Launch Gallery
Getty

"What are you looking at?!"

Madonna is heading back to the VMAs stage to perform -- and it's been a minute, well, 23 years to be exact 😜

The Queen of Pop is set to take the stage at tonight's awards show for the first time since her infamous 2003 smooch-sesh with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

0922-Madonna-Best-Moments-MTV-VMAs-Sub1
Getty

Back in '03, Madonna kicked off the show with a showstopping rendition of her hit songs "Hollywood" and "Like a Virgin," before locking lips with both pop stars in a shining moment that instantly became VMA history.

Now, more than two decades later, Madonna's got some new music under her belt, a viral Coachella performance with Sabrina Carpenter, and gearing up for what could be another epic chapter in her legendary career.

"Don't just stand there, let's get to it, strike a pose, there's nothing to it!"

Check out the gallery!

Related articles