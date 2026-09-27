Madonna Set to Perform at VMAs for First Time Since Infamous 2003 Kiss
Madonna Set To Perform At Tonight's MTV VMAs, Look Back At Her Past VMA Moments ✨
"What are you looking at?!"
Madonna is heading back to the VMAs stage to perform -- and it's been a minute, well, 23 years to be exact 😜
The Queen of Pop is set to take the stage at tonight's awards show for the first time since her infamous 2003 smooch-sesh with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.
Back in '03, Madonna kicked off the show with a showstopping rendition of her hit songs "Hollywood" and "Like a Virgin," before locking lips with both pop stars in a shining moment that instantly became VMA history.
Now, more than two decades later, Madonna's got some new music under her belt, a viral Coachella performance with Sabrina Carpenter, and gearing up for what could be another epic chapter in her legendary career.
"Don't just stand there, let's get to it, strike a pose, there's nothing to it!"