Madonna Set to Perform at VMAs for First Time Since Infamous 2003 Kiss

"What are you looking at?!"

Madonna is heading back to the VMAs stage to perform -- and it's been a minute, well, 23 years to be exact 😜

The Queen of Pop is set to take the stage at tonight's awards show for the first time since her infamous 2003 smooch-sesh with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

Back in '03, Madonna kicked off the show with a showstopping rendition of her hit songs "Hollywood" and "Like a Virgin," before locking lips with both pop stars in a shining moment that instantly became VMA history.

Now, more than two decades later, Madonna's got some new music under her belt, a viral Coachella performance with Sabrina Carpenter, and gearing up for what could be another epic chapter in her legendary career.