Renée Zellweger Dismissed From Legal Battle With Boyfriend Ant Anstead

Renée Zellweger can breathe a little easier … she's been dismissed from a lawsuit brought by a house guest who claims she was injured at her boyfriend's rental home ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Tracey Belland dropped the Oscar-winning actress as a defendant in her $10 million lawsuit. The lawsuit against Renée was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it can't be refiled.

Tracey sued Renée and her boyfriend, Ant Anstead, over an alleged 2024 incident that happened at a home he was renting in Laguna Beach, CA. The woman claimed she hurt herself after stepping on a thin rug that was covering a hole, causing her to stumble and fall and injure her knee.

Sources previously told TMZ that Renée had nothing to do with the rental and was not on the lease … and had her own place nearby.

Ant denied all allegations that he was legally responsible for the woman's injuries.