Farrah Abraham's Scary Stitching Revealed After Major Jaw Surgery

Farrah Abraham won't be chatting with fans online for at least a little while ... because she's undergone major jaw surgery -- and her mouth is wired shut.

Check out the new photos of the former "Teen Mom" star laid up in a hospital bed Friday ... recovering after she clearly went through a facial procedure.

Her cheeks and jaw look swollen after the surgery ... and she's not smiling in any of the pics. Unclear if she can smile even if she wants to.

Several of the photos specifically focus on extensive stitches which run up and down the sides of her face near her ears and across her neck.

We spoke with Farrah ... who tells us she got double disc jaw surgery and had custom jaws -- engineered for her face -- implanted.

Farrah says she had to go through the surgery because of an injury she suffered during a reported alleged sexual assault. She claims Dominic Foppoli -- a man she is suing for an alleged sexual assault -- caused the injury to her. She did not get into details about how he allegedly did so.

Dominic has vehemently denied any wrongdoing in the lawsuit ... and is not facing criminal charges in connection with Farrah's allegations.

Dominic's lawyer tells TMZ, "Mr. Foppoli denies wrongdoing and indicates the encounter with Farrah was consensual. It is more likely that Farrah is taking the opportunity to have elective surgery and is blaming it on my client in order to make him pay for it."

Farrah says she has screws in her gums and her jaw is wired shut. She says her nerves are mending back together ... and she hopes she can regain some hearing in her right ear soon. She claims she had jaw and skull scans done after the incident as well as physical therapy, but this procedure was her only option to fix the synthetic nerve damage.

Despite the difficult procedure, Farrah is looking much better after the weekend ... on Monday, she appeared in her daughter Sophia's TikTok Live, and the stitches weren't visible.