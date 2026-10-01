'Wife Swap' Star James 'Princess' Cuda Died At Sober House

"Wife Swap" star James Cuda passed away from "sudden cardiac death" inside a Pennsylvania sober house in August, according to a coroner.

Luzerne County Coroner Dion Fernandes tells TMZ ... Cuda -- best known as Princess on "Wife Swap" -- also tested negative for drugs and alcohol, and he died of natural causes.

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As we first reported ... Cuda's body was found inside a sober home in Wilkes-Barre, PA, on August 30.

You may recall -- Princess made his mark on TV during a 2013 episode of "Wife Swap," in which he was featured as a gay nanny traveling from Las Vegas to an Amish farm in Michigan.

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Marissa Zdazinsky, Cuda's close friend and "Wife Swap" castmate, posted about his death on Instagram at the time, calling it "the saddest moment of my life."

Marissa also said Cuda was battling alcohol issues and that she and her husband tried to help him through substance abuse, saying that it wasn't easy.