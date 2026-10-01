Tourette's Activist John Davidson to Watch BAFTA Separately After N-Word Outburst

John Davidson is returning to the British Academy Film Awards months after his viral n-word outburst ... only this time, he'll be watching from a separate space.

The Tourette syndrome activist will attend the BAFTA Scotland Awards Nov. 15 in Glasgow, where the film based on his life, "I Swear," is up for 7 awards ... but Davidson won't be sitting inside the main ceremony.

Play video content Video: Activist with Tourette Syndrome Shouts Racial Slur at Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo at BAFTAs BBC

BAFTA says he'll watch the show by video link from a separate "relaxed space" inside the venue, alongside family and friends. The organization says the setup came after talks with Davidson, Tourettes Action and Tourette Scotland ... and Davidson himself suggested the arrangement.

As TMZ previously reported, Davidson made headlines at the BAFTA Film Awards in February when he involuntarily shouted the n-word while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting onstage.

Davidson also had several other verbal tics during the ceremony and eventually left the auditorium.

He later explained his tics got worse as he became more nervous after realizing people could hear him ... and he finished watching the show from a private room.

BAFTA later apologized to Michael and Delroy and launched an independent review into how the situation was handled.

That review found BAFTA's duty of care fell short and pointed to problems with its planning and response.