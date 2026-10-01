'Siesta Key' Sam Logan Never Hired Chef Suing Him for Unpaid Services, Sources Say

Chef Suing Him For Unpaid Work Was Never His Employee

Sam Logan is being sued by a private chef for allegedly stiffing him after he prepared a bunch of meals ... but sources close to the "Siesta Key" alum tell TMZ the chef was never Sam's employee and was actually a friend Sam helped by letting him use his kitchen to cook for other clients.

We're told James Chang initially cooked two meals for Sam in early 2023 and was paid approximately $6K. Our sources say Chang later approached Sam because he needed a place to cook for his own clients and was struggling financially.

Our sources say Sam agreed to let Chang use his kitchen even when Sam wasn't home, and the arrangement continued for roughly eight months. We're told Chang occasionally offered to cook for Sam and his roommates in exchange for using the space.

Our sources say Sam primarily follows a vegan diet and didn't even eat most of the food Chang prepared. We're told Sam only ate the artichokes and green soup.

Our sources say there was never a contract for Chang to work as Sam's personal chef and Sam's legal team has filed documents seeking to dismiss the case.

We're also told Sam's former roommate, Mike Vazquez, was overheard calling Chang a "Grade-A Florida scammer."

Chang claims a much different arrangement in his lawsuit … alleging he agreed to provide weekly meal prep for $1K plus expenses, cooked nearly every day for about nine months and was never paid. He also claims he incurred tens of thousands of dollars in expenses and repeatedly sought payment.

According to sources close to Sam, things changed after Sam experienced multiple unrelated break-ins at his home and eventually moved.

We're told Sam stopped allowing Chang to use his kitchen because he no longer wanted people routinely coming and going from his new residence.

Our sources say Chang later sought payment, and Sam offered approximately $35K to resolve the dispute … not because Sam's side believed the money was owed for the meals, but to settle the disagreement.

We're told Chang rejected the offer and ultimately presented a bill for roughly $175K, including charges Sam's side disputes.

Chang is suing Sam and others for breach of agreement, unjust enrichment, fraud, and civil conspiracy. The case remains pending in Miami-Dade County.