MTV's Sam Logan Sells Miami Beach Estate Tied to 2023 Home Invasion

Sam Logan has parted ways with his Miami Beach estate where a terrifying home invasion robbery took place almost two years ago ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the "Siesta Key" star closed on the sprawling 5,363-square-foot, 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom home for a whopping $11 million on Wednesday.

The property boasts tons of top-tier amenities, including a pool, a rooftop hot tub, and a covered kitchen. The home’s living room features soaring 28-foot ceilings, while the gourmet kitchen is equipped with high-end Subzero-Wolf appliances.

A 12-person dining room adds to the home's appeal as an entertainer’s paradise, while a 4-car air-conditioned garage and parking for 12 cars add convenience and luxury.

The sale of the home comes nearly two years after armed gunmen stormed the Florida pad, and made off with tons of expensive jewelry while Sam and fellow cast members Mike Vazquez, Brandon Gomes, and Jordana Barnes were inside.

Sam recently purchased a new home in Tampa with his girlfriend, Katie Canham. We’ve obtained renderings showcasing the transformation planned by Sam’s designer, Angie Witzel of InterLux Interiors, once the full renovation is complete.