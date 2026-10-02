Emma Roberts Shares Photos from Picturesque Wedding with Cody John

Emma Roberts and Cody John have been in newlywed bliss for a while now ... but the "American Horror Story" star is giving fans a glimpse at some never-before-seen shots from their ceremony ... and they're super stylish.

Emma posted pics on Instagram Friday, kicking things off with a sweet snap of her and Cody sharing a kiss.

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She also included shots of them exchanging vows and walking down the aisle hand-in-hand, celebrating their new nuptials.

Emma's chiffon wedding gown featured a matching headband and a high slit that showed off her gorgeous gams.

Meanwhile, the groom was looking dapper in his classic black tuxedo.