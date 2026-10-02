'Alaskan Bush People' Gabe Brown Accused of Choking, Kicking Estranged Wife Raquell

"Alaskan Bush People" star Gabriel Brown is being accused of physically, mentally, and emotionally abusing his estranged wife, Raquell Brown ... with her claiming she even felt "forced" into marrying him.

According to an affidavit Raquell filed Sept. 22, obtained by People, she claims the alleged abuse began early in their relationship and escalated over the years.

Raquell alleges Gabe would yell at her and their children, hit the kids, and intimidate them ... and claims he once punched, kicked, and choked her while asleep during what she described as his night terrors.

She also claims she tried to leave his family's Washington property during one alleged fight, but didn't know the code to the locked gate ... alleging Gabe stopped her by jumping on her car.

Raquell says when she and Gabe married in 2019, she told her mother she didn't want to sign the marriage certificate because she felt "forced into the marriage."

She further alleges Gabe isolated her from others because of his family's fame and subjected the household to bizarre rules during arguments ... including making everyone line up "as if we were in the military" and wait until he dismissed them.

As TMZ previously reported, Raquell filed for divorce last week after seven years of marriage, saying the relationship was "irretrievably broken." The couple has been living separately since April and shares three children.

TMZ broke the story in July that Raquell had left Gabe in the spring after their marriage had been under strain for some time. Sources told us at the time that financial pressures and disagreements over Gabe's priorities had created distance between them.