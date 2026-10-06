'Survivor 51' Brady Booker Speaks Out About Losing Part of His Thumb

Not many moments will go down in reality TV history like Brady Booker losing part of his thumb on Survivor 51 ... so you know we had to immediately ask him all about the WILD scene!

Brady was a guest on "The TMZ Podcast" and he broke down exactly what went through his mind the moment he accidentally hacked off part of his thumb while chopping firewood.

Brady told us the only thing he was worried about was being removed from the game because his injury was too severe, but he credits the on-set doctor for keeping him as calm as he could be in the moment. But did it take more convincing than what we saw on the episode to keep him on the island? Take a listen to the pod to hear about what you didn’t see on camera.

We asked Brady to show us what was left of the thumb, but he was reserved, basically saying that we need to tune in for the remainder of the season to get any thumb updates … because there most certainly will be some.

Brady also spoke about his relationship with former castaway Jonathan Young, and whether or not he helped prepare Booker for the show, including his audition, but Brady tells us he was actually scared to tell Jonathan about Survivor at first.