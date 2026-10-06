Killer Mike Says Dodgers Will Lose To Braves In NLDS

Play video content Video: Killer Mike Predicts Dodgers Will Fall to Braves in NLDS TMZSports.com

The Dodgers are betting favorites to not only beat the Braves, but also win the World Series for the third straight year ... but Killer Mike says none of that's happening these playoffs!

TMZ Sports caught up with the star rapper at LAX this week, with the NLDS knotted up at one game apiece, and asked him for his take on the razor-close series.

"Ain't no upset!" Mike said. "We gave y'all Freeman back. He fired his agent, as he should've, cause $140 million goes longer in Atlanta. But the Braves, man, go Bravo!"

Of course, games 1 and 2 have both been close ... L.A. won 5-3 on Saturday, and then lost 3-2 on Sunday.

Game 3 is Tuesday evening ... and one team will pull within a single game of advancing.

Mike wholeheartedly believes that'll be ATL.

"That's what you wanna see. Upset. Atlanta, baby, we're where you wanna be. I got faith in the Braves, absolutely."

What about Shohei Ohtani, Tarik Skubal, Mookie Betts, Freddie, and the rest of the loaded squad? Mike's not concerned.

"We're gonna do it. We're gonna do it. Word to Acuna Jr., we're gonna do it."

Despite his confidence, the LAD are slight favorites (about -145) to win the series ... and they've got the best odds to win the World Series, too.