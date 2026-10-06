Kristen Wiig Ditches Blonde Hair for Brunette Look at Chanel Show

Kristen Wiig is switching things up in Paris ... ditching her signature blonde hair for a much darker look.

The "Bridesmaids" star stepped out Monday at Chanel's Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week sporting deep brunette locks ... a pretty major change from the blonde hair fans are used to seeing from Kristen.

She kept the rest of the look classic Chanel ... rocking a strapless black dress with white trim, plus red-and-black heels and a matching jacket draped at her side.

The 53-year-old kept her glam simple too, going with rosy cheeks and a soft pink lip while letting the new hair do most of the talking.

The ‘BRIDESMAIDS’ reunion at the 98th #Oscars https://t.co/RjQj13JmX1 @CinemaaNow

This isn't Kristen's first big fashion moment this year ... she also turned heads at the Oscars in March, where she reunited onstage with her "Bridesmaids" costars for the movie's 15th anniversary.