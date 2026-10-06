Trippie Redd: Cops Execute Search Warrant At Florida Mansion

Trippie Redd had his South Florida property searched by police ... TMZ has learned.

A Davie Police Department spokesperson tells TMZ ... officers were on scene assisting in serving a search warrant at the rapper's property Tuesday. It's unclear whether the warrant was connected to Trippie or what investigators were looking for.

The City of Miami Police Department is leading the investigation ... we've reached out to Miami PD for more information.

Trippie has had previous legal trouble ... he was arrested twice in Atlanta in 2018 in separate alleged assault cases. He later took a plea deal in one case, while prosecutors ultimately declined to pursue the other.

We've reached out to Trippie's reps ... so far, no word back.