Two Planes Collide on LAX Tarmac, See The Damage

Play video content Video: Air Canada Plane Ends Up With Damaged Wing Following A Tarmac Mishap TMZ.com

Air Canada and Delta Airlines passengers are going to be delayed ... because their planes smacked wings while on the tarmac at LAX ... and it looks like the Air Canada plane took the brunt of it.

Check out the pics, obtained by TMZ, which show damage to the right tail wing of an Air Canada plane after Tuesday's alarming collision.

That massive gash ain't supposed to be there ... and we don't think this plane will be getting off the ground any time soon.

A passenger on the Delta flight that collided with the Air Canada plane tells TMZ ... the Delta flight was cruising down the runway -- when a plane pushing back clipped wings.

We're told everyone on the Delta flight is alright ... ultimately it was just a big jolt and abrupt stop.

We've reached out to the appropriate authorities about the collision ... so far, no word back.