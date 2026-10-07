CoolKicks Inc. Sues Complex, Nice Kicks For Defamation

CoolKicks Inc. and the company's owner, Adeel Shams, are kicking off a legal dispute with Complex and Nice Kicks ... suing the companies for defamation.

In the lawsuit -- obtained by TMZ -- CoolKicks and Adeel say Complex published an article last year titled "Cool Kicks Raided and Accused of Selling Counterfeit Shoes" that claimed the company had been caught in a counterfeit sneaker scandal.

CoolKicks and Adeel say the story is demonstrably false ... pointing out that law enforcement did not accuse the company or shows of selling counterfeit or fake goods.

CoolKicks also claims Nice Kicks shared a social media video which likewise falsely asserted Shams was arrested and the company made fake sneakers.

The plaintiffs say their reputations have been irrevocably damaged by the allegations ... which has proved devastating for the business in turn.

CoolKicks and Adeel claim Complex has refused to print a retraction ... and, now, they say it's too late to undo the previous damage.

Complex and Nice Kicks are being sued for defamation, trade libel, and false light.