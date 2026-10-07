Sebastian Maniscalco Says He Had 'Nothing to Do' With SiriusXM Ending Raw Comedy

Play video content Video: Sebastian Maniscalco Denies Role in SiriusXM Canceling Raw Comedy Instagram/@sebastiancomedy

Sebastian Maniscalco is addressing the backlash over SiriusXM's decision to replace its Raw Comedy channel ... making it clear he wasn't involved in axing comedians on the platform.

The comedian took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to say he hears and supports his fellow comics, adding he understands how difficult the grind can be because he's been there himself.

Sebastian said the decision to remove Raw Comedy was made by SiriusXM before he joined the lineup ... but he's now working with the company to showcase a wide range of stand-up voices, from newcomers and emerging talent to established comedians.

He asked comics to be patient while he develops the channel, saying he believes they'll be happy with the end result.

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As we previously reported ... Sebastian's takeover of the comedy channel sparked an uproar among comedians, like Margaret Cho, who criticized the removal of lesser-known working comics from the lineup.

Raw Comedy focused on spotlighting up and coming comedians, and some comics said losing the platform also meant losing a source of exposure and residual income.

SiriusXM tells TMZ ... "We have been listening to comedians speak out this week and want to clarify that our decision to end Raw Comedy was due to the channel's underperformance and came prior to Sebastian joining the SiriusXM lineup."

They add ... "While the challenges facing working comedians are bigger than any one person or decision, we remain committed, as we have for more than two decades, to making SiriusXM a place where comedians at every stage of their careers can be heard."