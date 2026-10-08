'Teen Mom' Stars Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge Split After 9 Years

Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge have called it quits after nearly a decade together ... and Taylor says she was the one who ended the relationship.

The "Teen Mom" stars confirmed the split Thursday in separate Instagram posts.

Taylor wrote ... "Yes I left," adding she was "sick of not getting basic respect" from Cory after nine years together and two kids.

Cory shared a photo with his three daughters and said he and Taylor had decided to "go our separate ways." He apologized for the times he let her down and said he plans to focus on "learning from my mistakes, growing, healing" and becoming a better version of himself.

Cory and Taylor share daughters Mila and Maya. Cory also has a daughter, Ryder, with his ex, Cheyenne Floyd.

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The former couple met while filming MTV's "Ex on the Beach" in 2017 and made their relationship official in 2019.