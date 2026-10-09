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Rapper 03 Greedo Makes DJ Debut At ComplexCon

03 Greedo From Rapper To DJ!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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DJ DEBUT
Video: Rapper 03 Greedo Performs DJ Set At ComplexCon

03 Greedo showed off his new talent while ComplexCon ... and it might come as a surprise to people ... he is now a disc jockey!!!

Greedo made his DJ debut during ComplexCon at the Club X stage that was curated by Siobhan Bell and Jedi.

As you may recall ... in 2018 Greedo was sentenced to twenty years in prison on drug trafficking and possession of a firearm charges. He began his sentence in late 2018, and in 2023 it was announced he would be released from prison following a successful parole hearing.

Since his release, he got back into rapping ... but now he is stepping into a new lane as a DJ.

Greedo is not the only person we saw at ComplexCon ... we also saw Playboi Carti, who was a headliner for the convention, bring out Kanye at his concert.

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FACE TO FACE
Video: Chet Hanks and Eric Andre Get Into Heated Exchange at ComplexCon

We also saw Alicia Keys, Travis Barker, Wiz Khalifa, and Quavo... along with Eric Andre and Chet Hanks, who had a scuffle.

Can't wait to see what's next for the rapper-turned-DJ.

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