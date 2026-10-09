Rapper 03 Greedo Makes DJ Debut At ComplexCon
03 Greedo From Rapper To DJ!!!
03 Greedo showed off his new talent while ComplexCon ... and it might come as a surprise to people ... he is now a disc jockey!!!
Greedo made his DJ debut during ComplexCon at the Club X stage that was curated by Siobhan Bell and Jedi.
As you may recall ... in 2018 Greedo was sentenced to twenty years in prison on drug trafficking and possession of a firearm charges. He began his sentence in late 2018, and in 2023 it was announced he would be released from prison following a successful parole hearing.
Since his release, he got back into rapping ... but now he is stepping into a new lane as a DJ.
Greedo is not the only person we saw at ComplexCon ... we also saw Playboi Carti, who was a headliner for the convention, bring out Kanye at his concert.
We also saw Alicia Keys, Travis Barker, Wiz Khalifa, and Quavo... along with Eric Andre and Chet Hanks, who had a scuffle.
Can't wait to see what's next for the rapper-turned-DJ.