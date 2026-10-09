Rapper 03 Greedo Makes DJ Debut At ComplexCon

Play video content Video: Rapper 03 Greedo Performs DJ Set At ComplexCon

03 Greedo showed off his new talent while ComplexCon ... and it might come as a surprise to people ... he is now a disc jockey!!!

Greedo made his DJ debut during ComplexCon at the Club X stage that was curated by Siobhan Bell and Jedi.

As you may recall ... in 2018 Greedo was sentenced to twenty years in prison on drug trafficking and possession of a firearm charges. He began his sentence in late 2018, and in 2023 it was announced he would be released from prison following a successful parole hearing.

Since his release, he got back into rapping ... but now he is stepping into a new lane as a DJ.

Greedo is not the only person we saw at ComplexCon ... we also saw Playboi Carti, who was a headliner for the convention, bring out Kanye at his concert.

Play video content Video: Chet Hanks and Eric Andre Get Into Heated Exchange at ComplexCon