Kevin Hart Hooks Golf Ball Through Wedding Reception Area, on Video

Kevin Hart is used to making people laugh ... but his recent golf shot was no laughing matter -- because it landed right in the middle of a wedding reception ... FORE!!!

The actor and comedian was golfing with YouTuber Grant Horvat when he slashed a ball that went high through the air and bounced through the area being set up for the post-wedding ceremony.

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Check out the video ... the ball rattles around and bounces back on the green -- miraculously not hitting anything or anyone, though Kevin does create a stir ... with wedding guests standing up to take a look at him.

Someone involved with the wedding has a chat with Kevin ... who jokes that he hit the ball a whole lot harder than he thought he would. Thankfully, the group wasn't sitting down to eat -- a golf ball in the wedding buffet might ruin the evening.

No harm, no foul ... though the bride may never want to see another Kevin Hart movie because he upstaged her on her wedding day.

BTW ... Kevin clearly doesn't have much remorse about the whole situation -- writing in the comments section on Instagram, "I f***ing crushed it tho!"