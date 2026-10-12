Cornell 7 Claim Texts Show Jane Doe Was Not Incapacitated

Jane Doe's state of inebriation could prove critical in determining if she had the ability to consent to sex at the Chi Phi fraternity in 2024 ... and some of the men she's accusing of rape pointed to a text exchange to show she was not out of it.

TMZ has obtained a text exchange that was part of the Cornell University disciplinary hearing, and sources with knowledge tell us ... at least one of the accused claims it shows Jane Doe was not incapacitated.

One text message is from one of Jane's roommates at 3:05 AM, as the fraternity party was still in full swing. It reads, "You coming home tn (tonight)?" Jane's answer -- "idk" (I don't know).

The text exchange occurred somewhere between a half hour and an hour after she says multiple men were snorting ketamine off her body and she was so out of it she couldn't process what was going on. One of the accused claims the texts show Jane was able to read, process, and respond ... therefore she was not incapacitated.

Jane's roommate, who has said Jane was in a fog and began recollecting what actually happened in the days and weeks that followed, posted this photo at 11:15 AM the morning after the party, with the caption, "It was a good night when only one out three of us made it back."