Fire Ignites On IndiGo Airlines Flight, Passengers Panic in Terrifying Video

A flight from hell unfolded in India ... when a portable charger burst into flames inside an overhead compartment, sending passengers into a panic and forcing an emergency landing.

Wild video shows bright orange flames raging inside an overhead bin as passengers jump out of their seats and crowd the aisle ... with several people reaching toward the burning power bank in a frantic attempt to contain the fire.

😟 Power bank catches fire mid-flight: Passenger plane forced to divert in India A dangerous incident occurred aboard an IndiGo flight traveling from Delhi to Chennai. A power bank caught fire inside an overhead luggage compartment, where it had been stored in a passenger's carry-on bag. Passengers noticed flames, prompting the crew to divert the aircraft and make an unscheduled landing in Hyderabad. The incident occurred on flight 6E 6115, according to Hindustan Times. @nexta_tv

Thick black smoke fills the cabin as horrified passengers watch the terrifying scene unfold just feet away.

The chaos erupted Sunday aboard an IndiGo Airlines flight from Delhi to Chennai ... and the plane made an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad

The crew managed to get the flames under control ... but the pilots still diverted the plane and made a safe landing.

IndiGo confirms smoke was detected coming from a passenger's electronic device, saying the crew acted quickly and followed safety protocols.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported ... though passengers had to switch planes before continuing their journey to Chennai.

The airline apologized for the disruption and offered refreshments to the rattled travelers.