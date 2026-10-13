'Days of Our Lives' Star Robert Kelker-Kelly Declined Hospital Visit Before Death

"Days of Our Lives" star Robert Kelker-Kelly turned down a trip to the hospital despite experiencing alarming chest pains ... choosing to go home and lie down instead ... before suffering a fatal cardiac arrest.

According to a police report obtained by Page Six, the actor began complaining of pain in his chest, neck, and arm on October 3 after his wife, Allison Kelly, picked him up from the airport.

When asked if he wanted to go to the hospital, Robert declined ... saying he wanted to go home and lie down.

Once home, Robert changed his clothes and climbed into bed, but the pain wouldn't let up. He then asked Allison to grab him an aspirin from the kitchen.

Tragically, he never got back up.

His wife later found him unresponsive in bed and called 911, performing CPR as emergency crews rushed to their Missouri home, but they were unable to save him.

We broke the story ... Robert died on October 3 ... and we later learned he'd complained of chest pain before becoming unresponsive.

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We also obtained dispatch audio revealing first responders were called to his home for a cardiac arrest.

According to Page Six, Robert had no known medical conditions, and authorities found nothing suspicious surrounding his death.