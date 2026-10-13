Play video content Video: Tiger Mauling Victim Filmed Himself Approaching Animal Before Death

Chilling new video shows the final moments before a man was mauled to death by a tiger at a wildlife park in England ... and the footage was filmed by the victim himself.

William Chapman recorded the 5-second clip after climbing into the tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park on Saturday ... showing him calmly approaching the massive animal as it rested on top of a wooden platform.

The footage is downright eerie ... William can be heard breathing heavily as he moves toward the tiger, seemingly unfazed by the obvious danger just feet away.

Meanwhile, horrified parkgoers can be heard reacting in disbelief ... with some shouting for him to get out, others crying "Oh my God," and one person exclaiming, "Seriously!"

The video is believed to have been posted to William's Instagram account shortly before the deadly attack.

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As TMZ previously reported ... William jumped into the enclosure at the park in Doncaster, England, where the tiger, named Altai, attacked him.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene, but William was pronounced dead despite efforts to save him.

Disturbing footage of the actual mauling also circulated online ... showing the tiger attacking William as shocked witnesses watched helplessly.

The park was evacuated following the horrifying incident, and authorities launched an investigation into what happened.