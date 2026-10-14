'The Oval' Star Travis Cure's Ex Sues For Allegedly Giving Her STD

'The Oval' star Travis Cure is fighting his ex’s lawsuit accusing him of giving her herpes ... claiming he does have the STD but always wore a condom, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Travis’ alleged former partner claims she started dating him in August 2024. The woman said she did not have any other sexual partners other than Travis from August 2024 to the time she filed her lawsuit.

She said Travis knew he had genital herpes but did not tell her before having sex. She accuses Travis of negligence and battery.

In his response, Travis said he did date the woman suing him, but it was not “exclusive on either side.”

Travis said he engaged in sex with her but wore a condom. He said she lives in Chicago and was having sex with other men during the relevant timeframe.

The actor said he knew about his herpes and so did his ex ... and claims she only complained after he broke up with her and found a new girlfriend.

He said there is no way for his ex to prove he gave her herpes given her “promiscuous sexual practices.”