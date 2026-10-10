Kevin Hart Wants to Block His Sex Tape Partner From Testifying in Court Battle

Kevin Hart is asking a judge to intervene in his court battle with his ex-assistant, Miesha Shakes ... and he wants to prevent the woman from his infamous sex tape from taking the stand.

The comedian filed court docs days after Miesha, who worked for Kevin from 2017 to 2020, named his sex tape partner, Montia Sabbag, as a potential witness who could testify in her case.

Miesha said Montia may testify about the scandal and her ensuing legal war with Kevin over the X-rated tape.

As TMZ previously reported, Kevin is suing Miesha over an interview she did with blogger Tasha K, where Miesha spoke about his personal life.

Kevin claims she violated a non-disclosure agreement she signed when she left his company. For her part, Miesha argues the NDA is not enforceable because she claims Kevin didn't comply with his other obligations under their deal.

In his new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Kevin says Miesha did not talk to his legal team about her witness list before submitting it, which he claims is improper.

Kevin believes Miesha submitted the witness list naming Montia to embarrass him and create a scandal. He asked the court not to allow Miesha to call irrelevant witnesses like Montia, arguing she has nothing to do with the case at hand.

KH insists only he, Miesha, and Tasha K are relevant to the case, and the others should be barred from testifying unless Miesha can establish their testimony is relevant to the matters in the case.