Kelly Clarkson Hits The Stage For First Show Amid Toy Bird Drama

Play video content Video: Kelly Clarkson Performs Amid Art Of Play Controversy @JPASC24

The show goes on for Kelly Clarkson amid her escalating feud with a Brooklyn toy store ... delivering a stunning performance Wednesday in Las Vegas, and TMZ has video of her big night onstage.

Kelly looks like a million bucks as she belts out tune after tune during a corporate event at Allegiant Stadium in Sin City. We're told Kelly looked absolutely "thrilled" to be singing in front of the packed crowd.

As you can see ... Kelly was hitting the high notes during "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)." She also sang her other big hits ... "Favorite Kind Of High," "Breakaway, "Since U Been Gone," and more.

As you know, Kelly has been involved in an ugly back-and-forth on social media with Art of Play, a curiosity shop in Brooklyn. Last Saturday, Kelly went to the store to buy several items and inquired about a $15,000 mechanical bird named Molly hanging on the wall.

After speaking to an employee, Kelly felt snubbed, claiming the worker made her feel as if she couldn't afford the expensive item. She compared herself to Julia Roberts' character in the film, "Pretty Woman."

Kelly took to social media to express her concerns over what happened ... and the store fired back during several exchanges.

At one point, the store wrote a clarification, saying the $15,000 price was for a nearly identical bird owned by Seattle artist Bliss Kolb. The shop also said it offered Kelly another singing bird for about $2,000, but she decided to exit the store.

Journalist Pablo Torre obtained and published security footage of the incident without audio. You can see Kelly shopping inside the store, pointing at Molly and having an emotional conversation with the employee in question.

The singing and dancing bird is now for sale ... for $15 million.