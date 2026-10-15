T.I. Named Grand Marshal, Halftime Performer For Tuskegee Univ. Homecoming

Homecoming at Tuskegee University is gonna be extra lit this year ... 'cause T.I.'s been tapped as not only Grand Marshal for the upcoming event, but also the halftime performer!

TMZ Sports has learned the Atlanta rap legend will lead the Homecoming Parade and then hit the field with the Marching Crimson Pipers during the November 7 football game against Miles College.

Making it even more special for Tip ... his youngest daughter, Heiress Harris, will belt out the National Anthem.

T.I. has a connection to the school, too.

Earlier this year, he featured the Tuskegee band in the music video for “Trauma Bond,” a track that samples their signature “Ball N’ Parlay” ... and appears on his final album, "Kill the King."