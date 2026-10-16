Play video content Video: Nikki Mudarris Reveals Whether She Would Get Back Together WIth LiAngelo Ball TMZ.com

Nikki Mudarris is casting some serious doubt on the possibility of ever getting back with her ex, LiAngelo Ball ... because she can't get over his "ultimate betrayal."

The former "Love & Hip Hop" star sat down with Towanda on the "TMZ Podcast" and she was asked point-blank if she would ever get back with the "Tweaker" rapper.

Nikki says she just can't get over the way Gelo did her dirty ... she says she was dealing with postpartum depression and raising their two kids when he broke up with her via text and got another woman pregnant, Rashida Nicole.

She says she still gets upset when she thinks about how things unfolded, but says she's learned to live with it ... just don't expect her to live with Gelo ever again.

Don't get it twisted ... Nikki and Gelo still cross paths ... she says he's very involved in their children's lives ... but it sounds like there's ZERO chance we ever see them give love another shot.