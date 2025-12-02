LiAngelo Ball's Ex Gives Birth, Claims She Didn't Want Him At Delivery

Ex Didn't Want Him At Baby's Delivery

LiAngelo Ball's third child was born recently ... something his ex, Rashida Nicole, said he didn't get to witness at her request.

Nicole shared the news via Instagram on Tuesday ... explaining in a "transparency post" that she spent the final five months of her pregnancy alone before welcoming Lilo Legacy to the world.

"I chose for my child's father not to be at my delivery," Nicole said. "That decision came after months of emotional pain, hurtful words, and complete absence during the most vulnerable season of my life."

"For the last five months, I've done everything alone -- every appointment, every milestone, every challenge."

The model also revealed in the post that she apologized to Nikki Mudarris -- Ball's ex and the mother of his other two children.

Nicole explained that their feud over the hooper-turned-rapper ended when she learned later on that Ball was allegedly lying about the status of his relationship with Mudarris.

"Thank you to her and her family for supporting me during this pregnancy -- your grace means more than you know," Nicole said.

"I won't protect someone who never protected me," Nicole continued. "Someone who disrespected me, lied on me, and pushed a one-sided narrative to avoid accountability, continue to inflict pain and build broken homes."

"So no, I wasn't going to allow a 5-minute delivery room photo-op for the internet."