Teresa Giudice Asks For 'Lots of Prayers' for Daughter Milania on TMZ Tour

Teresa Giudice says she could use some prayers from fans for her daughter, Milania ... and she even came on the TMZ tour bus to ask for them!

That's right ... we were cruising around L.A. when we ran into "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star -- who took a few minutes out of her busy schedule to hop on the bus and answer some questions.

Play video content Video: Teresa Giudice Tells Daughter Milania “I Want to Save Your Life” in Airport Meltdown Body Cam Tampa International Airport Police

We got updates on all of Teresa's family -- including her husband, Joe, whom she just went to the White House to advocate for -- and we asked how Milania is doing after a tense incident between her and sister Gia at Tampa International Airport. Milania revealed she's bipolar after the shocking argument.

This came after she was previously arrested and charged with one count of simple assault after she allegedly punched someone in the forehead at her mom's home in Montville, New Jersey.

Teresa says she's doing OK ... but she admits the family could always use "lots of prayers."

We also talked to Teresa about the upcoming 15th season of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" ... and ya gotta watch the clip all the way through to hear about what might be in store for fans.